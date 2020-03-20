Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > ‘Baby Doll’ singer Kanika Kapoor confirms testing positive for coronavirus

‘Baby Doll’ singer Kanika Kapoor confirms testing positive for coronavirus

Hindu Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The singer had returned to Lucknow from London recently, and had performed at events as well before her diagnosis
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus 01:55

 Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has confirmed that she has tested positive for coronavirus. The ‘baby doll’ fame said that she came back 10 days back but developed symptoms only four days back. She added that her family is also in quarantine and is following medical advice on the way forward. The...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus cases in India reach 223, President cancels all appointments | Oneindia [Video]

Coronavirus cases in India reach 223, President cancels all appointments | Oneindia

THE NUMBER OF COVID-19 POSITIVE CASES IN THE COUNTRY HAS RISEN TO 223, INCLUDING 32 FOREIGN NATIONALS, IT WAS REVEALED TODAY. AT LEAST 50 FRESH CASES WERE REPORTED TODAY, MAKING IT THE LARGEST..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:03Published
Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus

Singer Kanika Kapoor of "Baby Doll" fame on Friday announced that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She might be the first Indian celebrity to have become victim of..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:29Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Has 'Baby Doll' singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus?

Kanika Kapoor could be India's first celebrity to have contracted the virus.
DNA

Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor tests corona positive - A timeline of her travel history

Popular Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive for coronavirus. The singer in a long Instagram post made the revealation. Kanika and her family...
Zee News


Tweets about this

Hindian_Patriot

The Patriot 🇮🇳 RT @rishibagree: Name of the famous Singer is Ms Kanika Kapoor of Baby Doll fame, who evaded screening by hiding in Lucknow Airport bathroo… 14 seconds ago

vicky_indian_

नाम मै क्या रखा है 🇮🇳 RT @timesofindia: Netizens tag #KanikaKapoor as 'irresponsible’ for hiding travel details via @etimes https://t.co/jyg44Z4c5d 37 seconds ago

coffee_garam

Gujarati Bhoot RT @Bhand_Engineer: Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor came back from London. Didn't follow proper travel advisory. Didn't notify anyone. Atten… 52 seconds ago

Razi4all

gajabindia Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor tests coronavirus positive. She hid travel history. #lucknow #JantaCurfew #indicteam… https://t.co/05eSoV3KBO 3 minutes ago

kramachandruni1

kramachandruni AAP MP comment " Baby Doll" party is cent percent correct. When deadly coronavirus is prevalent all over the world… https://t.co/1Appsqr5pA 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.