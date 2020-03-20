Global  

Gaby fights off Bivouac to underline group 1 credentials

Sydney Morning Herald Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Australia's incredible crop of three-year-olds continued their dominant run, with Loving Gaby stamping herself in the elite category with her second weight-for-age group 1.
