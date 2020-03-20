Gaby fights off Bivouac to underline group 1 credentials Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Australia's incredible crop of three-year-olds continued their dominant run, with Loving Gaby stamping herself in the elite category with her second weight-for-age group 1. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Gaby is Bivouac's biggest threat: Cummings Connections of Bivouac and Loving Gaby have pointed to each other as the main dangers in Friday night’s group 1 William Reid Stakes.

The Age 1 day ago





Tweets about this Scott Murdoch RT @DamienRactliffe: Australia's incredible crop of three-year-olds continued their dominant run, with Loving Gaby stamping herself in the… 30 minutes ago Damien Ractliffe Australia's incredible crop of three-year-olds continued their dominant run, with Loving Gaby stamping herself in t… https://t.co/Ou669rNlEY 30 minutes ago