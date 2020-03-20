Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus: Man arrested for 'failing to self-isolate' on Isle of Man

Coronavirus: Man arrested for 'failing to self-isolate' on Isle of Man

BBC News Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
An emergency coronavirus law in the Isle of Man means arrivals must quarantine themselves for 14 days.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Jukin Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Man Rides Bicycle in Garage During Lockdown due to Coronavirus

Man Rides Bicycle in Garage During Lockdown due to Coronavirus 00:59

 This man was living in Italy during the lockdown to avoid coronavirus. He went to his garage to ride his bicycle. He rode and made several short loops. His dog followed and ran after him as he rode the bike. He got off once he completed his exercise.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man who died from Coronavirus visited Casino [Video]

Man who died from Coronavirus visited Casino

A man who died from the Coronavirus visited the casino in Among the drugs mentioned by Trump were choloroquine and hydroxycholoroquine — two drugs that have already been approved by the FDA to treat..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:58Published
UK man sets up toilet roll business on roadside and makes thousands in 2 hours [Video]

UK man sets up toilet roll business on roadside and makes thousands in 2 hours

This UK man took to the A2990, better known as the Old Thanet Way, in Kent, southeastern England to sell much-needed toilet roll to keen passers-by, amid growing coronavirus stockpiling..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:31Published

Recent related news from verified sources

2020 Isle of Man TT cancelled due to coronavirus

2020 Isle of Man TT cancelled due to coronavirusOrganizers for the Isle of Man TT announced on Monday that this year's run, scheduled for May 30 to June 13, has been cancelled. The Isle of Man TT is the most...
MotorAuthority Also reported by •BBC Local NewsBelfast TelegraphReutersIndependentAutosport

Man faces jail or fine for coronavirus self isolation rule breach on Isle of Man

A man could face jail or a large fine after being arrested on the Isle of Man for failing to follow its coronavirus self-isolation rules.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

DrWeasel38

Ellie Hartland Marshal law next ☹️ BBC News - Coronavirus: Man arrested for 'failing to self-isolate' on Isle of Man https://t.co/cGDjj2xwRF 2 seconds ago

BrensonBeaumont

Brends RT @fascinatorfun: Isle of Man- Coronavirus: 26 year old man recently resutrned from Spain arrested for 'failing to self-isolate', since Tu… 6 seconds ago

batnyam2245

Batnyam RT @SkyNews: The 26 year old man arrived on the island yesterday by boat and failed to self-isolate on arrival https://t.co/B6Wrl4Mgqt 12 seconds ago

MichaelsRemy

Remy St Michaels RT @BBCNews: Coronavirus: Man arrested for 'failing to self-isolate' on Isle of Man https://t.co/TrQ3Gxsqgf 14 seconds ago

MRK_290

MRK_290 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🧍🏻‍♂️ BBC News - #Coronavirus: Man arrested for 'failing to self-isolate' on Isle of Man https://t.co/wRDxHHHv28 48 seconds ago

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace Coronavirus: Man arrested for 'failing to self-isolate' on Isle of Man https://t.co/XwGJuYIILW https://t.co/ECuv1qcWDB 59 seconds ago

bluepolitics_

Island Girl Coronavirus: Man arrested for 'failing to self-isolate' on Isle of Man https://t.co/h50o6tHMmZ https://t.co/WcEUaNT9eO 1 minute ago

Elsie2127

Linda - justice system failed us.. Coronavirus: Man arrested for 'failing to self-isolate' on Isle of Man - BBC News https://t.co/hqD0lM8nja 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.