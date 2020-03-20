Global  

Taxes 2020: April 15 federal tax filing deadline extended to July 15

Friday, 20 March 2020
The Trump administration will push the income tax filing date to July 15 from April 15, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday in a tweet.
Tax Filing Deadline Extended Because Of Coronavirus

Tax Filing Deadline Extended Because Of Coronavirus

 U.S.Treasury Department moved the tax filing deadline for individuals to July 15.

