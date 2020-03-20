Global  

Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer

Seattle Times Friday, 20 March 2020
Tom Brady is officially a Buccaneer. Tampa Tom. A Florida Man. Brady announced on Instagram that he is headed to Tampa Bay.
 Considered by many as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game, Bucs fans can now look forward to seeing Brady throw to star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Tom Brady made it official on Friday, announcing he is going to play for the Tamp Bay Bucaneers.

The Kraft family is thanking Tom Brady for his career in New England.

After 20 seasons and six championships with the New England Patriots, Brady is joining his second N.F.L. team.
NFL: Tom Brady reportedly to become a Tampa Bay BuccaneerTom Brady will reportedly play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season.The legendary NFL quarterback announced overnight he was leaving the New England...
