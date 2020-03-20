Global  

What breakup? 'Home-bound' Alia Bhatt shares happy photo clicked by her 'all time favourite photographer' Ranbir Kapoor

DNA Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Alia Bhatt is in home quarantine and she decided to spend time with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor
News video: Did Ranbir Kapoor go missing on Alia Bhatt's birthday?

Did Ranbir Kapoor go missing on Alia Bhatt's birthday? 01:36

 Alia Bhatt was spotted with elder sister Shaheen and good friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on her birthday on March 15, and not with rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, so a section of the media was quick to speculate all is not well between the two!

Alia ends break up rumours with RK with a post

Alia Bhatt has been sharing pictures on her Instagram from her 'self-quarantine' time at home amid Coronavirus outbreak. Today, she took to her Instagram to...
IndiaTimes

Did Ranbir Kapoor go missing on Alia Bhatt's birthday?

Alia Bhatt was spotted with elder sister Shaheen and good friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on her birthday on March 15, and not with rumoured boyfriend Ranbir...
Mid-Day

