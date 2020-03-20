Coronavirus | Four test positive in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Oneindia - Published Covid-19 outbreak: no foreign flights in india for a week | Oneindia News 03:02 THE SUPREME COURT HAS SAID THAT THE FLOOR TEST OF THE KAMAL NATH GOVERNMENT IN MADHYA PRADESH SHOULD BE HELD BY BY 5 PM TOMORROW, IN RESPONSE TO A BJP PETITION THAT WANTED AN IMMEDIATE RESOLUTION OF THE ISSUE. CHIEF MINISTER ARVIND KEJRIWAL ON THURSDAY ANNOUNCED FRESH RESTRICTIONS ON GATHERINGS AND...