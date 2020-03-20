Global  

Coronavirus: Last night of the pubs as lockdown begins

BBC News Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Bars and alehouses across England mark the final night of business before closing to customers.
News video: New Government measures to fight Covid-19 explained

New Government measures to fight Covid-19 explained 00:46

 Boris Johnson has ordered pubs and restaurants across the country to close as the Government set out “unprecedented” measures to cover the wages of workers whose jobs were under threat from the coronavirus outbreak. On another momentous day, the Prime Minister said cinemas, nightclubs, theatres,...

City in the Philippines plays 'The Purge' announcement to enforce coronavirus curfew [Video]

City in the Philippines plays 'The Purge' announcement to enforce coronavirus curfew

A city in the Philippines plays the 'The Purge' announcement every night to enforce a coronavirus curfew. Officials in Cainta Rizal play the terrifying announcement from the horror film after police..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:58Published
Several London Underground stations could close due to pandemic [Video]

Several London Underground stations could close due to pandemic

Dozens of stations on the London Underground network could be closed from Thursday following the outbreak of Covid-19. Up to 40 stations which do not interchange with other lines could be closed, while..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

‘We’re all going to get sick eventually’: Amazon workers are struggling to provide for a nation in quarantine

‘We’re all going to get sick eventually’: Amazon workers are struggling to provide for a nation in quarantineLast night, speaking from the state’s emergency operations center in Sacramento, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered everyone in the state to stay home to...
The Verge

Scots DJ George Bowie pledges more balcony gigs during coronavirus crisis

Scots DJ George Bowie pledges more balcony gigs during coronavirus crisisThe legend streamed a GBX Lockdown Live set on Facebook from his Glasgow home last night to lift spirits during the coronavirus crisis - and promises to do it...
Daily Record

