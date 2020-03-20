Nukta 360 Coronavirus: Last night of the pubs as lockdown begins https://t.co/8gBJKD9B6u https://t.co/HOkZxTbLpf 2 minutes ago stew Coronavirus: Last night of the pubs as lockdown begins - https://t.co/TQN1OhCn6R 4 minutes ago MaggieAnn Socialist in despair. RT @Liverpoolcallin: Brits defy coronavirus advice to hit pubs for 'one last night of freedom' Well then they are self centred fuckwits who… 7 minutes ago Newpaper24 Coronavirus: Last night of the pubs as lockdown begins – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/AzgOD3X82w https://t.co/yEXmA2gIel 7 minutes ago James O'Leary Brits defy coronavirus advice to hit pubs for 'one last night of freedom' Well then they are self centred fuckwits… https://t.co/KkMKZj8vOA 12 minutes ago tracey thompson Does people not know Coronavirus is already here instead of having a last night out in pubs restaurants etc God Bless your families idiots 💡 14 minutes ago New World Survival Coronavirus: Last night of the pubs as lockdown begins #coronavirus #COVID19 #COVIDー19 #モンストフェアリーテイル #ミッション達成… https://t.co/m37JmrrdVv 14 minutes ago Lovable Daniels Coronavirus: Last night of the pubs as lockdown begins https://t.co/YdSnAItyeo https://t.co/7IuYrHYL1e 16 minutes ago