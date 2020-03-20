Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > South Korea: North Korea fires 2 presumed missiles into sea

South Korea: North Korea fires 2 presumed missiles into sea

Seattle Times Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Saturday fired two presumed short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, South Korea’s military said, as it continues to expand military capabilities amid a standstill in nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectiles were fired from inland in western North […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

THE SPY GONE NORTH movie - Jung-min Hwang, Sung-min Lee, Jin-woong Cho [Video]

THE SPY GONE NORTH movie - Jung-min Hwang, Sung-min Lee, Jin-woong Cho

THE SPY GONE NORTH movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In the mid-1990s, a loyal South Korean secret agent is caught in a political vortex plotted by the ruling classes of North and South..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:11Published
South Korea coronavirus cases spike after slowdown [Video]

South Korea coronavirus cases spike after slowdown

A cluster of infections has been found in the capital, Seoul.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published

Recent related news from verified sources

South Korea: North Korea fires 2 presumed missiles into sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Saturday fired two presumed short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, South Korea’s military said, as it...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphDeutsche WelleReuters

US general: ‘fairly certain’ North Korea has COVID-19 cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top American general in South Korea said Friday he is quite sure North Korea has not been spared by the COVID-19 outbreak that began in...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

StandUp4USA2

Stand Up 4 USA RT @kimgamel: Update: South Korea’s military says the projectiles were fired from a western area and were presumed to be short-range ballis… 2 minutes ago

WI_Newsmedia

stew North Korea Fires Short-Range Ballistic Missiles, South Says - https://t.co/5iE9CMsLiR 2 minutes ago

ObscureShadow3

Obscure Shadow ✌💪 🇸🇾🇷🇺🇮🇶🇮🇷🇵🇸🇾🇪💪✌ RT @ynms79797979: South Korean News Agency: North Korea launched an "unknown style" projectile into the East China Sea 3 minutes ago

fishbits

Eric Fisher RT @willripleyCNN: #breaking The South Korean military detected two projectiles, presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles, fired from… 3 minutes ago

govierbill

B I L L RT @HryniewiczS: Really? Sit on it, Potsie. https://t.co/BHaZVwlmHW 4 minutes ago

lbaldor

Lolita Baldor RT @AP: North Korea has fired two presumed short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, South Korea’s military says, as Pyongyang continues… 5 minutes ago

defencehawk

Defence Hawk RT @faakto: South Korea says detected North Korea missile fire 'inapproriate' amid coronavirus https://t.co/AGlJL1dIXl 5 minutes ago

faakto

De Faakto Intelligence Research Observatory South Korea says detected North Korea missile fire 'inapproriate' amid coronavirus https://t.co/AGlJL1dIXl 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.