South Korea: North Korea fires 2 presumed missiles into sea
Friday, 20 March 2020 () SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Saturday fired two presumed short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, South Korea’s military said, as it continues to expand military capabilities amid a standstill in nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectiles were fired from inland in western North […]
