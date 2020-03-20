|
North Korea fires missiles into sea
Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
North Korea fired a pair of missiles into the sea off the coast of the Korean peninsula. The launch was the third set of missile launches Pyongyang conducted this month.
Recent related videos from verified sources
North Korea ramps up missile testing
North Korea has launched multiple short-range projectiles into the sea as part of ongoing firing drills, South Korea's military says.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:56Published
Japan says North Korea missile test threat to region
Japan's main government spokesperson said the latest projectile launch by North Korea "threatens the peace and security of Japan and the region" on Monday (March 9). Libby Hogan reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:15Published
