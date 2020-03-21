Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Madam C. J. Walker > 'Self Made' now on Netflix: Why it took so long to tell Madam C.J. Walker's story onscreen

'Self Made' now on Netflix: Why it took so long to tell Madam C.J. Walker's story onscreen

USATODAY.com Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Octavia Spencer explains why and how Madam C.J. Walker, the first self-made female millionaire in the U.S., is getting the Netflix treatment.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Essence Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Netflix Self Made Trailer

Netflix Self Made Trailer 02:22

 Meet America’s first empire-building, barrier-breaking, self made female millionaire. Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer stars in Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, a Netflix Limited Series

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Self Made Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker Trailer - Octavia Spencer, Blair Underwood, Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo, G [Video]

Self Made Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker Trailer - Octavia Spencer, Blair Underwood, Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo, G

Self Made Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker - Official Trailer - Netflix Plot synopsis: Academy Award-winner Octavia Spencer stars as Madam C.J. Walker, the trailblazing African American..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:34Published

Recent related news from verified sources

'I Always, Always Fight': Octavia Spencer On Demanding More From Hollywood

Spencer plays businesswoman Madam C.J. Walker in a new Netflix series Self Made. Walker was born on a plantation in 1867 and built an empire selling hair and...
NPR


Tweets about this

akamajestic4god

Aleze M. Fulbright As part of my day of rest, I took the time to watch Self Made on Netflix. What a great series that was inspired by… https://t.co/D3bviTeRu4 16 minutes ago

americandos_

All My Skinfolk Ain't My Kinfolk RT @MRoyer3: So the director of Harriet took more damaging narrative liberties with yet ANOTHER Black American icon? https://t.co/lIXRJqc2q… 17 minutes ago

MRoyer3

Haitian State of Mind So the director of Harriet took more damaging narrative liberties with yet ANOTHER Black American icon?… https://t.co/r7CUHFERdC 1 hour ago

daydayb

daydayb RT @usatodaylife: It took a century after Madame C.J. Walker's death in 1919 for her to become the subject of a series, starring @OctaviaSp… 5 hours ago

usatodaylife

USA TODAY Life It took a century after Madame C.J. Walker's death in 1919 for her to become the subject of a series, starring… https://t.co/lv1Tu5jyzW 5 hours ago

GaryMLevin

Gary Levin #SelfMadeNetflix: Octavia Spencer, and why it took so long to tell Madam C.J. Walker's story https://t.co/G5KCE0F928 via @usatoday 10 hours ago

drocktrot

d-rock trot 'Self Made' on Netflix: Why it took so long to tell Madam C.J. Walker's story onscreen https://t.co/ve69XhPibm via @USATODAY 13 hours ago

GuruchananKaur

Guruchanan Kaur Self-Isolation Day 1: - I slept a lot - Made me a wonderful meal :D - Catch up with my Netflix shows (ITAEWON CLASS… https://t.co/8ICQQy4Oxx 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.