Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > White House staffer tests positive for coronavirus

White House staffer tests positive for coronavirus

Hindu Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
This is the first case of a White House staffer being tested positive for the deadly virus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch: Coronavirus Hearing Abruptly Interrupted For White House Meeting

Watch: Coronavirus Hearing Abruptly Interrupted For White House Meeting 01:01

 Watch: Coronavirus Hearing Abruptly Interrupted For White House Meeting

Recent related videos from verified sources

App aims to track potential COVID-19 community spread [Video]

App aims to track potential COVID-19 community spread

To help slow the spread of coronavirus, the White House could soon look at an app developed in Kansas City.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:17Published
Coronavirus Update: White House, Congress Look To Blunt Pandemic's Economic Damage [Video]

Coronavirus Update: White House, Congress Look To Blunt Pandemic's Economic Damage

The White House and Congress continue to look to blunt the economic damage done by the coronavirus crisis; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:22Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump's White House launches Coronavirus (COVID-19) Roku channel

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) is everywhere -- both figuratively and literally. The virus is on all of Earth's continents (with the exception of Antarctica), and it...
betanews

NBC News Staffer Dies After Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis

A staffer on NBC News has died following a positive coronavirus diagnosis, according to the network on Friday (March 20). The network confirmed that one of its...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

twilgaming

Trivia King Member of Vice President Mike Pence's staff tests positive for COVID-19, but he and the president say they're not w… https://t.co/lDWbaqGI45 2 minutes ago

DemInRedOK

Danielle #DemCastOK #OneVoice1 ✍️🆘️ RT @SadieTNResist: Mike Pence staffer tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus: White House | Raw Story A staffer to VP Mike Pence has teste… 3 minutes ago

FaheemNazir13

Faheem Nazir. فهيم نَذِيْر RT @CNNnews18: A staffer in the team of US Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for the coronavirus. #LIVE updates on #Coronaviru… 3 minutes ago

rickaclaus

Rick A Claus RT @Bvweir: #Pencedemic #CoronaVirusUpdate #COVID19US #Pence staffer tests positive for #coronavirus, becoming first-known case of a #Whi… 4 minutes ago

CNNnews18

News18 A staffer in the team of US Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for the coronavirus. #LIVE updates on… https://t.co/wyYyf6SqRK 9 minutes ago

NorCalCrush

Team CRUSH ✝️ 🇺🇸 Pence staffer tests positive for coronavirus, becoming first-known case of a White House employee https://t.co/WNOjvDEp6y #FoxNews 12 minutes ago

ShanthaDevi7

Shantha Devi Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: First Case Reported in White House, Mike Pence’s Staffer Tests Positive https://t.co/QHjrniXgUx 13 minutes ago

bobbi2124

bobbi2124 RT @Dragonfly_Drama: Mike Pence staffer tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus: White House https://t.co/419yTRfi2z 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.