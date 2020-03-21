Air Canada to lay off more than 5,000 flight attendants: union
Saturday, 21 March 2020 () Shares Air Canada plans to temporarily lay off more than 5,000 flight attendants due to the new coronavirus pandemic, their union said Friday. The layoffs would affect 3,600 flight attendants at the flagship Canadian airline and all 1,549 flight attendants at its budget Air Canada Rouge...
