US Vice President Mike Pence's office staff member tests positive for coronavirus

WorldNews Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
US Vice President Mike Pence's office staff member tests positive for coronavirusA staff member in US Vice President Mike Pence's office has tested positive for coronavirus, his office announced Friday, becoming the first known positive test to date for a White House staffer. “‪This evening we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the Coronavirus," Pence's press secretary, Katie...
