Tom Brady joins Tampa Bay Buccaneers, seeks more Super Bowl plunder
Friday, 20 March 2020 () Six-times Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, transforming the team into a championship contender. The face of the New England Patriots for two decades, Brady will have a new home after agreeing a one-year deal worth $30 million according to a report on NFL.com. "Excited humble and hungry," Brady said on an Instagram post with a picture of him signing what appeared to be a contract. "If there is one thing I have learned about football, it's nobody cares what you did last year...