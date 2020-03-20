Global  

Tom Brady joins Tampa Bay Buccaneers, seeks more Super Bowl plunder

Friday, 20 March 2020
Tom Brady joins Tampa Bay Buccaneers, seeks more Super Bowl plunderSix-times Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, transforming the team into a championship contender. The face of the New England Patriots for two decades, Brady will have a new home after agreeing a one-year deal worth $30 million according to a report on NFL.com. "Excited humble and hungry," Brady said on an Instagram post with a picture of him signing what appeared to be a contract. "If there is one thing I have learned about football, it's nobody cares what you did last year...
News video: Tom Brady Goes To Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady Goes To Tampa Bay Buccaneers 01:11

 He has a new home.

