U.S. Tests First Hypersonic Glide Body, Challenging Russia's Advanced Nuclear Weapons Lead

WorldNews Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
U.S. Tests First Hypersonic Glide Body, Challenging Russia's Advanced Nuclear Weapons LeadThe United States has tested its first hypersonic glide vehicle, challenging Russia's lead in advanced weapons it, too, has been developing for years. The U.S. Navy and Army, monitored by the Missile Defense Agency, announced Friday that they jointly conducted the launch of "a common hypersonic glide body (C-HGB), which flew at hypersonic speed to a designated impact point." The flight experiment took place Thursday at the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai, Hawaii, and a Pentagon readout said it...
