Pompeo Says US Citizen Detained in Iran Since 2018 Released on Medical Furlough

WorldNews Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Pompeo Says US Citizen Detained in Iran Since 2018 Released on Medical FurloughUS citizen Michael White who has been detained in Iran since 2018 has been released on Thursday on medical furlough, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, adding that the US navy veteran was currently under the custody of the Swiss government. “His release on humanitarian grounds was...
Iran furloughs imprisoned US Navy vet amid virus concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iran has granted a medical furlough to a U.S. Navy veteran imprisoned for more than a year, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS News

Michael White: Detained US military veteran freed in Iran on medical furlough

Iran has released a detained US military veteran from custody due to unspecified medical reasons under the condition that he remains in the country, State...
Independent

KaylaBurrows2

Kayla Burrows RT @KaylaBurrows2: Pompeo says U.S. citizen detained in Iran since 2018 released on medical furlough https://t.co/zh7L00yqnu 4 hours ago

KaylaBurrows2

Kayla Burrows Pompeo says U.S. citizen detained in Iran since 2018 released on medical furlough https://t.co/zh7L00yqnu 4 hours ago

JosephM5000

Joseph Martinez Pompeo says U.S. citizen detained in Iran since 2018 released on medical furlough https://t.co/etRRlsoGQY 5 hours ago

Fred_Parvaneh

Fred Parvaneh RT @KayhanLife: Two Americans in Iran, Lebanon Released From Detention Amid #Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/JWaLaIE3Zy 6 hours ago

Rezamossavi

Topline RT @UANI: U.S. citizen Michael White, detained in Iran since 2018, was released yesterday on medical furlough into the custody of the Swiss… 7 hours ago

Imadancer821

Rose Wall #ORPUW Pompeo says U.S. citizen detained in Iran since 2018 released on medical furlough - SRN News https://t.co/rXbDz5YcxL 9 hours ago

UANI

UANI U.S. citizen Michael White, detained in Iran since 2018, was released yesterday on medical furlough into the custod… https://t.co/y5wmSaexW2 9 hours ago

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network Pompeo Says US Citizen Detained in Iran Since 2018 Released on Medical Furlough #MikePompeo #CoronavirusOutbreak… https://t.co/nJjRznpy6D 11 hours ago

