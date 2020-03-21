Global  

Bondi Beach to shut after Health Minister blasts beachgoers amid coronavirus pandemic

Brisbane Times Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
The Berejiklian government will shut down Bondi Beach as thousands of people continued to descend on it in defiance of health authorities' pleas to abide by social distancing measures.
Recent related news from verified sources

'Unacceptable': Health Minister blasts beachgoers amid coronavirus crisis

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has blasted beachgoers who defied social distancing rules to crowd together at Bondi for "putting others at risk".
The Age

Crowded Florida Beach With Spring Breakers Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic Draws Online Scorn

Beachgoers on the scene in Clearwater Beach, Florida, aren't heeding the "social distancing" advice from the CDC, which has resulted in Twitter users not...
Mediaite

