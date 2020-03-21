Msfang275 RT @smh: Breaking: Bondi Beach to shut after Health Minister blasts beachgoers amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/qrjj2v3FyN 23 seconds ago Kirsi-Maria Korhonen RT @siobhanheanue: The Government has shut down Australia’s Bondi Beach in Sydney after beach-goers exceeded 500 people yesterday, flouting… 2 minutes ago marklawrence 🖐🏽🧼✊🏽❤️ Bondi Beach to shut after Health Minister blasts beachgoers amid coronavirus pandemic - The Sydney Morning Herald https://t.co/25sJwPewHD 3 minutes ago Kim RT @10NewsFirst: The NSW Government has stepped in and forced the shut down of Bondi Beach, after crowds refused to abide by social distanc… 5 minutes ago Emmy Cch19 🇦🇺🇬🇧🇦🇺🇦🇺 RT @JewsDownUnder: Not before time. People and the media have been slamming people on the beach not observing 'separation' Fantastic. Bon… 6 minutes ago Alexandra Smith Bondi Beach to shut after Health Minister blasts beachgoers amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/nYby5m0FJc via @smh 8 minutes ago Helen Pitt Bondi Beach to shut after Health Minister blasts beachgoers amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/SMWiRgfD4W via @smh 10 minutes ago