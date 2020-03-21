Bondi Beach to shut after Health Minister blasts beachgoers amid coronavirus pandemic
Saturday, 21 March 2020 () The Berejiklian government will shut down Bondi Beach as thousands of people continued to descend on it in defiance of health authorities' pleas to abide by social distancing measures.
A West Palm Beach couple is making the most of a very difficult situation due to the coronavirus pandemic. They can't hug each other, hold each other, or share a kiss. Instead, they spend each day communicating through a window.
Changing their business model to keep up with the coronavirus, an urgent care in Martin County and a private in-home care company are partnering up and doing something to prevent exposure of COVID-19..
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:09Published