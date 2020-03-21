Global  

Coronavirus updates LIVE: Italy's COVID-19 deaths surge as UK shuts pubs, cafes and gyms

Saturday, 21 March 2020
If you suspect you or a family member has coronavirus you should call (not visit) your GP or ring the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
Pubs and restaurants told to close tonight as Government covers wages of workers [Video]

Pubs and restaurants told to close tonight as Government covers wages of workers

Boris Johnson said the Government is telling pubs, cafes, nightclubs, bars, restaurants, theatres, leisure centres and gyms to close from tonight to fight coronavirus.

Turkey shuts cinemas, cafes, gyms to halt coronavirus spread

Turkey will temporarily close cafes, sports and entertainment venues and is suspending mass prayers in mosques in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus,...
Reuters

Coronavirus: UK pubs, restaurants and gyms should close from tonight, Boris Johnson says

Boris Johnson has told pubs, restaurants and cafes to close their doors this evening and not re-open tomorrow in an effort to prevent the further spread of...
Independent


epidemics_ISER

Epidemics ISER RT @theage: A student boarding at the elite Geelong Grammar School in Corio has been diagnosed with coronavirus. Five parents have also com… 5 seconds ago

Johnrashton47

John Ashton 🦠Far more testing in Australia for a much smaller population 🦠Coronavirus live updates: Australia to close Bondi Be… https://t.co/lUncpyZF4a 29 seconds ago

Joseph100960

Joseph RT @ABC: BREAKING: COVID-19 is surging in Spain, where there were 199 deaths within 24 hours. Spain has nearly 20,000 confirmed cases of c… 47 seconds ago

tdzwilewski

Tammy Dzwilewski RT @BTP1960: Italy records 627 deaths from #CORONAVIRUS in a single day. https://t.co/wJl3IreYF5 2 minutes ago

JoaoHwang

João (John) Hwang RT @NPR: Italy just registered its largest death toll in a single day since the start of the outbreak: 627. Now, the country is calling i… 5 minutes ago

Katya94738677

Katya RT @Reuters: Younger people in France and Italy are falling seriously ill from coronavirus, a worrying development that suggests young adul… 6 minutes ago

BTP1960

Brian Perry Italy records 627 deaths from #CORONAVIRUS in a single day. https://t.co/wJl3IreYF5 7 minutes ago

VandalSavagee

Vandal Savage This is a time for the human race to come together as one to combat covid-19 https://t.co/aCFpmOCB6i 9 minutes ago

