'You can’t stop people from living': Beachgoers defiant as NSW government shuts down Bondi Beach

The Age Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Beachgoers on Saturday expressed concerns about large crowds at Bondi Beach but said they were acting responsibly.
News video: Coronavirus fears don't stop beachgoers flock to Bondi Beach in Sydney

Coronavirus fears don't stop beachgoers flock to Bondi Beach in Sydney 00:48

 Hundreds of people flocked to Sydney's most iconic beach on Friday (March 20) despite the Australian Government's advise to practice social distancing and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aussie police dispatch land, sea and air officers to arrest man on Bondi beach [Video]

Aussie police dispatch land, sea and air officers to arrest man on Bondi beach

Police officers on land, sea and air were dispatched to apprehend a man harassing people on Bondi Beach, Sydney on January 23, to the amazement of onlookers. Reportedly the 38-year-old man was..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:07Published

'You can’t stop people from living': Beachgoers defiant as NSW government shuts down Bondi Beach

Beachgoers on Saturday expressed concerns about large crowds at Bondi Beach but said they were acting responsibly.
Sydney Morning Herald

Bondi Beach closed a day after thousands flouted coronavirus social distancing advice

Federal and state politicians have criticised the actions of thousands of people who flooded Sydney beaches on Friday, despite clear advice to practice social...
SBS

jackbea85147733

jackbean no you idiot you can and you can stop them from dying you fuckwit metro sexual piece of dogshit https://t.co/FKnTBmj1ax via @smh 1 minute ago

Giuse_I_Tweet

Joseph⚤I⚤Tweet 'You can't stop people from living' https://t.co/9qpVxgKhzG Guess you can't stop stupidity either 4 minutes ago

BonsuFifi

Fifi Osei-Bonsu RT @smh: 'You can’t stop people from living': Bondi beachgoers defiant as NSW government cracks down https://t.co/ioUexSUVtU 9 minutes ago

ChocoHarveyMilk

Chocolate Harvey Milk #DemCast RT @TrakkyD: The headline "you can't stop people from living"...it's called death, look it up 'You can’t stop people from living': Bondi b… 13 minutes ago

TrakkyD

🏳️‍🌈_sarah_tonin_🌱 The headline "you can't stop people from living"...it's called death, look it up 'You can’t stop people from livin… https://t.co/9trtQ09bnN 15 minutes ago

holditrightnow

holdit The idea is that you stop them from dying. 😳 https://t.co/ymiwdBAQr6 15 minutes ago

sallie6youtube

Just Me 🦄🌺🧜‍♀️😍🥂🐬🦄 RT @shootin4love: No one is trying to stop anyone from living you braindead Bondi Beach morons. They're trying to stop people from dying 16 minutes ago

shootin4love

Liam O'Neill No one is trying to stop anyone from living you braindead Bondi Beach morons. They're trying to stop people from dying 28 minutes ago

