California's stay-at-home order leaves homeless on street and vulnerable

Reuters India Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered California's 40 million residents to stay at home. That's a big problem for the state's estimated 108,000 homeless who live on the streets.
News video: LA to Convert Rec Centers into Homeless Shelters, Suspend Rules of Tent Removal to Slow Coronavirus Spread

LA to Convert Rec Centers into Homeless Shelters, Suspend Rules of Tent Removal to Slow Coronavirus Spread 02:43

 Los Angeles will turn 42 recreation centers across the city into temporary homeless shelters in a ramped up effort to house people on the streets vulnerable to the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

California rushes to try to contain virus among the homeless

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Home to the largest homeless population in the country, California officials are rushing to get tens of thousands of people off the...
