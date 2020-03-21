Global  

'He'll be wearing the No.1': Bennett stands by under-fire Mitchell

Sydney Morning Herald Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Wayne Bennett says Latrell Mitchell will remain at fullback against his former club on Friday night despite copping a barrage of criticism for his performance against the Broncos.
