'He'll be wearing the No.1': Bennett stands by under-fire Mitchell

Wayne Bennett says Latrell Mitchell will remain at fullback against his former club on Friday night despite copping a barrage of criticism for his performance against the Broncos.

You Might Like

Tweets about this FilmGuyTV Cool idea — My next segment i am wearing a surgical mask 2 seconds ago ⁶⁶gem ☆해찬 RT @RETR0HAECHAN: avoid covid-19 with haechan !! h - hydrate ur self always a - avoid touching your face e - eat healthy foods !! c - ca… 2 seconds ago قيم sometimes i put makeup on food and pretend like i'm wearing it 2 seconds ago •°~ Haley ~°• RT @seokjingersnap: seokjin wearing a cardigan w pole dancers on it while taking thirst trap selfies on an official ad is the kind of energ… 2 seconds ago PoppyToc @MattPantsdown @COVID_Australia What selfish rubbish. Healthy people are getting the virus. And as there are no s… https://t.co/OXQW9w8oyZ 2 seconds ago 🌎 𝓔𝓭𝔀𝓪𝓻𝓭 𝓑𝓛𝓥𝓒𝓚 🌍 RT @ASBreakingNews: WATCH: #CORONAVIRUS- China’s police are now wearing SMART HELMETS that identify potential coronavirus carriers. http… 3 seconds ago Jazmin RT @TheGoldenChild1: Are y’all dressing cute for the global pandemic or just wearing leggings? 6 seconds ago Kunjabihari panda RT @Hyper_aice: Anyone has elderly parents living in Bangalore? I am happy to check in on them and maybe run some errands. I am neat. I sho… 6 seconds ago