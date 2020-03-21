Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > WR Emmanuel Sanders agrees to two-year deal with Saints, per reports

WR Emmanuel Sanders agrees to two-year deal with Saints, per reports

USATODAY.com Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Emmanuel Sanders is set to play the next two years in New Orleans after helping the 49ers reach Super Bowl LIV.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FantasyPlus_

Fantasy Plus "More on former 49ers’ WR Emmanuel Sanders reaching agreement with the Saints on a two-year deal worth up to $19 mi… https://t.co/2Ox0klZQ2g 3 minutes ago

sprtsunfiltered

#SportsUnfiltered WR Sanders agrees to 2-year deal with Saints https://t.co/UJPQqjKw9d https://t.co/XIToav2PWu 6 minutes ago

IghtThen_Tavooo

. RT @AdamSchefter: More on former 49ers’ WR Emmanuel Sanders reaching agreement with the Saints on a two-year deal worth up to $19 million.… 17 minutes ago

IXDnoticias

InfoXpress Digital WR Sanders agrees to 2-year deal with Saints https://t.co/UioNo22769 26 minutes ago

OpeningDayNFL

Opening Day Game WR Sanders agrees to 2-year deal with Saints https://t.co/58XaIkG2pm https://t.co/0sNU0MUjhm 30 minutes ago

BigDimeBetting

🏐Big Dime Sports🏀 Big Dime Betting #SportsNews ticker reporting #BreakingNews on #sports related #news stories and #events. RT… https://t.co/IQxJGchtqq 31 minutes ago

WinWithMalliard

Win RT @AllTheFootballs: WR Sanders agrees to 2-year deal with Saints #NFL #Football #Fans https://t.co/Mw6m32BnDe 39 minutes ago

muggsnmanor

Muggs-N-Manor #SportsNews WR Sanders agrees to 2-year deal with Saints: Veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has agreed to a tw… https://t.co/suFBm7oMYx 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.