Singer, actor, ‘The Gambler’: Kenny Rogers dies at 81

Seattle Times Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, the smooth, Grammy-winning balladeer who spanned jazz, folk, country and pop with such hits as “Lucille,” “Lady” and “Islands in the Stream” and embraced his persona as “The Gambler” on record and on TV died Friday night. He was 81. He died at home in Sandy Springs, Georgia, representative Keith Hagan told […]
