Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > US country music legend Kenny Rogers dies aged 81

US country music legend Kenny Rogers dies aged 81

SBS Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
US country music icon Kenny Rogers has passed away.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Country Music Legend Kenny Rogers Dies At 81

The three-time Grammy-winning icon, whose hits included "Lucille," "Lady" and "The Gambler," died at home in Sandy Springs, Ga., his family said in a statement.
NPR Also reported by •BBC NewsIndependentDeutsche WelleNYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bigredkitty7

bigredkitty7 RT @RealMattCouch: BREAKING: Country Music Legend Kenny Rogers has passed away.. 3 seconds ago

hampizzan0sauce

Katie🍕🦄 RT @_bashirk: Kenny Rogers once said, "You gotta know when to hold 'em, know when to fold 'em, know when to walk away, and know when to run… 3 seconds ago

_baffour__

Akoto Adu RT @FrankMtetezi: The Best you can hope for is to die in your sleep ~ Kenny Rogers , Rest in peace the Legend of Country Music (video court… 5 seconds ago

alfieayecga

96Muhima🇺🇬 RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: Country music legend Kenny Rogers who had a series of hits, including Coward of the County and The Gambler, has died… 5 seconds ago

TheJoCoulter

Jordan Coulter BBC News - Kenny Rogers: Country music legend dies aged 81 https://t.co/FO0ov3Baj4 8 seconds ago

briancarrickna1

Brian O Reilly RT @rte: A three-time Grammy winner, Kenny Rogers was known for a string of hits including "The Gambler," "Lucille" and "Islands in the Str… 9 seconds ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Kenny Rogers: Country music legend dies aged 81 https://t.co/JHOetM0ofT https://t.co/nOF7nYx7Fx 10 seconds ago

AyoguCOnyinye3

ayogu Onyinyechi RT @MobilePunch: JUST IN: Country music legend, Kenny Rogers, is dead https://t.co/nU382jCFaw 11 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.