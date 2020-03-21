World Happiness Index: India ranks dismal 144, Pakistan at 66; Finland tops again

In the 2019 happiness index, India ranked 140, slipping 4 positions compared to last year's ranking.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Best Gladiator @aajtak India is unhappy https://t.co/eNgkq7oaIy 38 minutes ago Kehungsamying Riame UN World Happiness Index: India at 144 rank, Pakistan 66, Finland tops again https://t.co/7Zj85UX6ZO https://t.co/rL5AOT6dNY 1 hour ago SHUBHAM SHARMA RT @PapadaAnil: Today is #WorldHappinessDay & #India's🇮🇳 ranking in World Happiness Index- 2020 - rank 144 2019 - rank 140 2018 - rank 133… 1 hour ago Sharot 📢 RT @shiningindnews: UN World Happiness Index: India at 144 rank, Pakistan 66, Finland tops again https://t.co/cTJ3dpLFHy https://t.co/vh4QA… 1 hour ago अरुण शुक्ला RT @MrutyunjayNJ: India ranked 144 out of 153 in world happiness index having 275 cases of Corona in population of 135 crore. Finland is r… 2 hours ago Razi Congratulations PM modi Ji on beating Pakistan in world happiness index.... Way to go, Now please beat Afghanistan.… https://t.co/uwPmTe3uVz 2 hours ago Daily News UN World Happiness Index: India at 144 rank, Pakistan 66, Finland tops again https://t.co/xYV6MjGDck 2 hours ago One Man army @aajtak Aaj World Happiness index ka ranking Aya hai .Out of total 154 India is 144 proudly and Pak is 29 th. Now j… https://t.co/7xAOUyX4mS 2 hours ago