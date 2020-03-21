Global  

Country singer Kenny Rogers dies aged 81

Reuters Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Grammy-winning country singer Kenny Rogers died late on Friday night at the age of 81, his family said on Saturday.
News video: Country music star Kenny Rogers dies aged 81

Country music star Kenny Rogers dies aged 81 00:39

 American country music star Kenny Roger has died aged 81. He topped the charts during the 1970s and 1980s and won three Grammy awards. One of his best known hits was his 1983 duet with Dolly Parton, Islands In The Stream.

