Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Alert: House passes $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus outbreak by sweeping bipartisan vote; Senate vote expected Thursday

Alert: House passes $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus outbreak by sweeping bipartisan vote; Senate vote expected Thursday

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — House passes $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus outbreak by sweeping bipartisan vote; Senate vote expected Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Senate Passes $8B Emergency Funding Bill To Combat Coronavirus

Senate Passes $8B Emergency Funding Bill To Combat Coronavirus 02:10

 CBS4's Christina Ruffi reports President Donald Trump could sign the bill as soon as Friday.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

California AG Cracks Down On Price Gouging In Wake Of Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]California AG Cracks Down On Price Gouging In Wake Of Coronavirus Outbreak

Some companies have been hoping to profit from the coronavirus outbreak, and on Thursday, California's attorney general had some strong words for them.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:52Published

Pence To Health Secretary Azar: Your Presence Is Not Requested [Video]Pence To Health Secretary Azar: Your Presence Is Not Requested

Vice President Mike Pence visits Seattle Thursday as part of the Trump administration's coronavirus response. But according to Politico, there will be one notable absence: health secretary Alex..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon's self-driving delivery robots are headed to Virginia

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) package delivery robots could soon hit Virginia's sidewalks and roadways. The state's General Assembly has made quick work of a...
bizjournals

Matt Gaetz Wears Gas Mask on the House Floor Ahead of Coronavirus Spending Bill Vote

For some reason related to the coronavirus, Congressman *Matt Gaetz*, as of this posting, is wearing a gas mask on the House floor.
Mediaite Also reported by •Seattle TimesReuters

Tweets about this

moonie3babies

Councilwoman Meredith Lawson-Rowe RT @RepBeatty: VOTE ALERT: House passes $8.3 billion #Coronavirus bill to help address the rowing health crisis in a smart, strategic, and… 3 hours ago

iowasnewsnow

Iowa's News Now Iowa's News Now Alert: House passes bipartisan $8.3B bill to battle coronavirus #Coronavirus #CoronaVirus… https://t.co/PVmpRRVIye 20 hours ago

RepBeatty

Joyce Beatty VOTE ALERT: House passes $8.3 billion #Coronavirus bill to help address the rowing health crisis in a smart, strategic, and serious manner. 20 hours ago

COHouseDem

COHouseDems ✅PASSED UNANIMOUSLY✅ Rep. @DonaldValdezCO's bill to to ensure Colorado’s AMBER Alert notification system stays up… https://t.co/qPadBte9F0 1 day ago

MyNews13

Spectrum News 13 Alyssa's Alert would mandate panic alarm buts in public schools to notify law enforcement of campus emergencies. Th… https://t.co/nPr1zF9E68 1 week ago

tnrighttolife

TN Right to Life TN Right to Life's #ProLife Bill to Allow Abortion Pill Reversal Information passes state House Health Subcommittee… https://t.co/Vk4c4JcKKF 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.