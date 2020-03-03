Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > NJ health officials say state has 1st positive COVID-19 test

NJ health officials say state has 1st positive COVID-19 test

Newsday Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
A man in his 30s who's hospitalized in Bergen County has New Jersey's first positive test for COVID-19, Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Officials to decide ‘appropriate location’ for California ship's return

Officials to decide ‘appropriate location’ for California ship's return 01:24

 Health officials in San Francisco said the Grand Princess cruise ship would remain at sea until people with flu-like symptoms were tested, adding, “once we have results from the (COVID-19) tests, the CDC and the state will determine the most appropriate location for the ship to berth.”

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Two presumptive positive Coronavirus cases reported in Colorado [Video]Two presumptive positive Coronavirus cases reported in Colorado

DENVER – Colorado has reported its first case of the novel coronavirus in the state. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said Thursday a man in his 30s visiting Summit..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 09:44Published

Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death [Video]Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death

Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death Public health officials say the elderly man tested positive after returning from a cruise to Mexico on February 21...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Arizona public health leaders prepared to battle coronavirus, Gov. Ducey says

Arizona health officials have the go-ahead to test at the state level for coronavirus cases and are awaiting test results for a second potential case of...
bizjournals

Coronavirus in Arizona: What you need to know

As new cases of COVID-19 are being confirmed across the globe, and some closer to home, here’s what you need to know about the fast spreading respiratory...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

turo10inch

Arturo RT @HoustonChron: BREAKING: A 70-year-old Fort Bend man has tested "presumptively positive" for the coronavirus, according to county public… 3 minutes ago

Bandislife2004

Bandislife2004 RT @CBS_42: BREAKING LIVE: First 'presumptive positive' case of the coronavirus announced in the state of Nevada. Health officials say a La… 5 minutes ago

SammiSamm_07

Sammi Samm RT @JoshBreslowWKRN: #LATEST: A 44-year-old man from Williamson County has tested POSITIVE for #COVID19 (#coronavirus); he's the first CONF… 11 minutes ago

CBS_42

CBS 42 FIRST CASE: According to the Southern Nevada Health District, the state of Nevada could have its first coronavirus… https://t.co/V7SpY0VqqO 14 minutes ago

RepJoshG

Rep Josh Gottheimer With one presumptive positive case of #coronavirus in Bergen County, I continue to be in close contact with hospita… https://t.co/kO4pMnvS5R 1 hour ago

BBensa

VoteLiarsOut RT @ABC7NY: BREAKING: New Jersey officials announce 2nd presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in state. https://t.co/5oV8fGjHCy 1 hour ago

justkeyta

Keyta RT @6abc: #BREAKING: Health officials in New Jersey announced a 2nd presumptive positive case of coronavirus. Watch live: https://t.co/6fJ… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.