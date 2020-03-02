Coronavirus spreads to NYC, Texas, New Jersey, Tennessee and Nevada as epidemic sweeps across America
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () (Natural News) Coronavirus update highlights for March 5th, 2020: – Two more coronavirus cases are now confirmed in New York City. Importantly, the origin of these cases cannot be found, meaning it’s almost certainly a local, sustained outbreak in NYC. This means NYC infections are about to explode. “Neither patient has a connection to travel...
It's just one flight away - a beautiful, relaxing trip. But with an increasing amount of coronavirus cases, do you still go? Kevin Fairbanks-Bloom, an international travel consultant with AAA, said the..