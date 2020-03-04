Seattle-area officials buy $4 million `quarantine' motel Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )





Officials in King County, which is dealing with the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, announced this week that it is buying the motel for $4 million. The deal is expected to close on Friday and officials hope to have the first patients in within days.



But not everyone is putting out the welcome mat.



The EconoLodge is a two-story, 84-room motel just off a state highway in Kent, about 20 miles (32 km) south of Seattle. The rooms' doors open to the outside, rather than to a central hallway, reducing the likelihood of contact between the patients. The individual heating-and-cooling units reduce the chance of germs spreading through a ventilation system.



“Maybe you're a patient who is out of the hospital, out of the active treatment phase, but you have someone who is high-risk, elderly or a pregnant spouse at home, so you can't go there — this would be a place for someone like that,” said county spokesman Chase Gallagher. “The other category would be maybe someone who is homeless and can't go to a shelter.”



The motel is part of the efforts officials are taking in an epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S. There have been a few dozen confirmed cases in the Seattle area, with 10 deaths — mostly among residents of Life Care Center, a



