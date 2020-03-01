Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Trump criticized for saying people with coronavirus "go to work"

Trump criticized for saying people with coronavirus "go to work"

CBS News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Mr. Trump later claimed "I NEVER said people that are feeling sick should go to work," calling it "just more Fake News."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Tells People With Coronavirus To Go To Work

Trump Tells People With Coronavirus To Go To Work 01:26

 During an interview on Fox News, President Donald Trump went against medical guidelines and said people sick with coronavirus can go to work.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump On Coronavirus Criticism: 'I Never Said' Sick People 'Should Go To Work' [Video]Trump On Coronavirus Criticism: 'I Never Said' Sick People 'Should Go To Work'

President Trump defended himself on Thursday.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 01:06Published

A space engineer has built her own 'retro' cell phone [Video]A space engineer has built her own 'retro' cell phone

A space engineer has built her own cell phone with a ROTARY DIAL because she despises smartphones and texting. Justine Haupt, 34, spent three years creating the old school device which fits into her..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump's 'Gut' Collides With Science On Coronavirus Messaging

Trump told a Fox News host that some people with coronavirus "get better just by ... sitting around and even going to work." He later tweeted that he wasn't...
NPR

Trump Goes After ‘Fake News Media’ as ‘ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE’ After Decrying Coronavirus Media Coverage

Trump Goes After ‘Fake News Media’ as ‘ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE’ After Decrying Coronavirus Media CoveragePresident *Donald Trump* continued attacking the "fake news media" Sunday afternoon, in a tweet once again using the phrase "ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE."
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SunnyJL52

Jane L RT @LeftistWastelnd: .@SenSchumer has relentlessly criticized @realDonaldTrump. He hangs on Trump's every word and will twist and contort t… 1 hour ago

LeftistWastelnd

☣ Leftist Wasteland ☣ .@SenSchumer has relentlessly criticized @realDonaldTrump. He hangs on Trump's every word and will twist and contor… https://t.co/2aIafz0kqd 1 hour ago

politic_talks

PoliticTalks - Politics News and Politic Chat Trump criticized for saying people with coronavirus “go to work” https://t.co/LjpIONL35V https://t.co/x9NUJYVg63 1 hour ago

DottieW08485010

Dottie West @JamesJustiss @charliekirk11 I wasn’t but when Trump criticized him and said he’d never do it I was struck by the h… https://t.co/20OUbqgLbz 7 hours ago

BarackOjama

Menis Pusic @TINMP721 @marykace @Sockfood1 @RachelRGonzalez I can recognize that people change but when someone is running for… https://t.co/CmxiEgmV1V 7 hours ago

RGrenzke

Steelcore1085 🇺🇸 @DavidWohl @RealJamesWoods Ah, people like DLAD, lsutigerzfan, and Sophia Petrillo in the replies section creating… https://t.co/WG6gx7919l 8 hours ago

AlsoYes

Phil Slade Clickbait culture, and not understanding that most people are headline readers, not full content readers. Why can'… https://t.co/kKK26BnVhO 8 hours ago

ryanbeckwith

ryan teague beckwith @AlexJamesFitz also that movie's theory that you can just catch the monkey and then make a vaccine in like 10 minut… https://t.co/7rQEbMpklh 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.