Coronavirus death toll hits 12 in U.S., helicopter flies test kits to cruise ship

Reuters Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The death toll from coronavirus in the United States rose to 12 on Thursday with the latest fatality recorded in King County, Washington, and 53 new cases broke out across the country, striking for the first time in Colorado, Tennessee, Texas and San Francisco.
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Death Toll In Washington State Reaches 6

Coronavirus Death Toll In Washington State Reaches 6 02:11

 CBS4's Elise Preston reports there are at least 95 confirmed cases in the United States.

Coronavirus Test Kits Delivered By Air To Cruise Ship [Video]Coronavirus Test Kits Delivered By Air To Cruise Ship

Coronavirus test kits were delivered at sea on Thursday to an ocean liner.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

HIGH SEA DELIVERY: California National Guard helicopter drops off coronavirus testing kits to Grand Princess cruise ship [Video]HIGH SEA DELIVERY: California National Guard helicopter drops off coronavirus testing kits to Grand Princess cruise ship

California National Guard helicopter drops off coronavirus testing kits to Grand Princess cruise ship

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:53Published


Coronavirus test kits flown to cruise ship idled off San Francisco

Coronavirus test kits were delivered at sea on Thursday to an ocean liner barred from returning to port in San Francisco after at least 35 people developed...
Reuters

Coronavirus: Death toll in China mounts to 2,835

The death toll from coronavirus in China has mounted to 2,835, officials said on Saturday. The number of confirmed cases has increased to 79,251, Sputnik...
Mid-Day


