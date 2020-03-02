Global  

Two British Airways staff test positive for virus, have been isolated

Reuters India Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Two British Airways members of staff have tested positive for coronavirus, have been isolated and are recovering at home, the airline said on Friday.
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration said late Sunday that Florida has two “presumptive positive” cases of the coronavirus involving residents of Manatee and Hillsborough counties.

Two people in the Tampa Bay area test 'presumptively positive' for Coronavirus. Story: https://wfts.tv/3ckrOcO

Two federal health screeners at Los Angeles International Airport have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an email sent to their colleagues today...
Two British Airways baggage handlers at Heathrow test positive for COVID-19 coronavirusThe number of confirmed cases in the UK has risen to 163
