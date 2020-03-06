Vice President Mike Pence: 21 on cruise ship off California test positive for virus

Ali RT @CBSNews: “We have not reached our peak”: Dr. Fauci said to expect more coronavirus cases and deaths in the U.S. https://t.co/j3knDX3y7o… 12 seconds ago Mo.26 RT @CBSNews: President Trump says he was tested for coronavirus last night and is expecting results within a few days https://t.co/j3knDX3y… 26 seconds ago LaVerne Woodward RT @WhiteHouse: Vice President @Mike_Pence and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will hold a press briefing at 12:00 p.m. ET. Watch LI… 40 seconds ago 🌊M.J.🌊🍑 RT @mfstern: Trump says he took the coronavirus test as a precaution & the results are pending. Who believes the Liar-In-Chief? @realDona… 40 seconds ago Davi RT @nytopinion: “If you are sick, stay home,” Vice President Mike Pence said at a news conference on Saturday afternoon. “You’re not going… 1 minute ago Titia_Tillzz RT @wjz: President Trump took a coronavirus test Friday night after being asked about it during a news conference earlier in the day. The r… 1 minute ago Sporcus RT @TrumpWarRoom: Vice President @Mike_Pence just announced that Thermo Fisher was approved last night by the FDA "in record time" to start… 1 minute ago Linda Pilkenton RT @WhiteHouse: "Not only are we bringing a whole-of-government approach to confronting the Coronavirus—we're bringing an all-of-America ap… 2 minutes ago