Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Vice President Mike Pence: 21 on cruise ship off California test positive for virus

Vice President Mike Pence: 21 on cruise ship off California test positive for virus

Newsday Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Twenty-one people aboard a mammoth cruise ship off the California coast tested positive for the new coronavirus, including 19 crew members, Vice President Mike Pence announced
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Mike Pence meets with cruise executives in Florida

Mike Pence meets with cruise executives in Florida 02:12

 Vice President Mike Pence met with cruise line executives in Broward County on Saturday to address the impact of the coronavirus on the industry.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Considers Domestic Flight Restrictions & Confirms He’s Been Tested for Coronavirus [Video]

President Trump Considers Domestic Flight Restrictions & Confirms He’s Been Tested for Coronavirus

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence said they are considering domestic travel restrictions due to the ongoing increase in confirmed coronavirus cases. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:07Published
White House Temperature Checks Around Trump [Video]

White House Temperature Checks Around Trump

Mark Wilson/Getty Images By SUSANNAH LUTHI and EVAN SEMONES 03/14/2020 11:57 AM EDT The White House on Saturday began checking the temperatures of anyone in close contact with President Donald Trump or..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Recent related news from verified sources

21 people on cruise ship off California test positive for coronavirus

Twenty-one people on board a mammoth cruise ship off the California coast have tested positive for the coronavirus, including 19 crew members, Vice President...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •MarketWatchbizjournalsCBS NewsWorldNewsHaaretz

US extends travel ban to Ireland, UK over coronavirus

US extends travel ban to Ireland, UK over coronavirusVice President Mike Pence has announced that a travel ban imposed on European nations over the coronavirus pandemic would be extended to Ireland and the United...
WorldNews Also reported by •ReutersHaaretz

Tweets about this

VTAliTriumphant

Ali RT @CBSNews: “We have not reached our peak”: Dr. Fauci said to expect more coronavirus cases and deaths in the U.S. https://t.co/j3knDX3y7o… 12 seconds ago

heart141215

Mo.26 RT @CBSNews: President Trump says he was tested for coronavirus last night and is expecting results within a few days https://t.co/j3knDX3y… 26 seconds ago

woodwa10_la

LaVerne Woodward RT @WhiteHouse: Vice President @Mike_Pence and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will hold a press briefing at 12:00 p.m. ET. Watch LI… 40 seconds ago

Mjgirard2

🌊M.J.🌊🍑 RT @mfstern: Trump says he took the coronavirus test as a precaution & the results are pending. Who believes the Liar-In-Chief? @realDona… 40 seconds ago

Davii_sandes

Davi RT @nytopinion: “If you are sick, stay home,” Vice President Mike Pence said at a news conference on Saturday afternoon. “You’re not going… 1 minute ago

1IcedBlacked

Titia_Tillzz RT @wjz: President Trump took a coronavirus test Friday night after being asked about it during a news conference earlier in the day. The r… 1 minute ago

Sporcus1

Sporcus RT @TrumpWarRoom: Vice President @Mike_Pence just announced that Thermo Fisher was approved last night by the FDA "in record time" to start… 1 minute ago

linda_pilkenton

Linda Pilkenton RT @WhiteHouse: "Not only are we bringing a whole-of-government approach to confronting the Coronavirus—we're bringing an all-of-America ap… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.