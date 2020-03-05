Global  

Coronavirus: Should I self-isolate and how do I do it?

BBC News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
From food delivery to getting paid, here's what you need to know about helping stop coronavirus.
News video: Coronavirus: Answers To Questions About COVID-19, Screening, Different Strains

Coronavirus: Answers To Questions About COVID-19, Screening, Different Strains 02:28

 WBZ-TV's Mallika Marshall reports.

Not OK, Boomer: Are America's Seniors Not Taking Coronavirus Seriously? [Video]

Not OK, Boomer: Are America's Seniors Not Taking Coronavirus Seriously?

The coronavirus is deadlier for older patients, and that's leaving some young adults concerned about their parents.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published
Coronavirus Isn't A Vampire, So Garlic's Not Going To Protect You [Video]

Coronavirus Isn't A Vampire, So Garlic's Not Going To Protect You

The coronavirus has sent the world to the stores and the internet to stock up on questionable medical 'cures.'

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Are antibiotics helpful in treating coronavirus?

The coronavirus outbreak has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.
'I'm happy to be a small drop': Families withdrawing children from school to fight coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic is yet to force widespread school shutdowns but across Sydney, many families are voluntarily withdrawing their children.
worawut

Amp Worawut RT @miguel_castro: BBC News - Coronavirus: Should I self-isolate and how do I do it? https://t.co/2dL31lfxAG 5 seconds ago

bathaquaglass

Bath Aqua Glass® #bathhalf I heard that even people with high blood pressure are at risk. I think the government are saying the youn… https://t.co/EnYBBs6BVv 11 seconds ago

AmazinglyOreos

Jordan “AmazinglyOreos” Stephens Steam should do a coronavirus sale so all the gamers out there can self isolate with some sweet deals 💦💦💦 48 seconds ago

equityliberty

sandy sm RT @annajhenderson: BREAKING: Shadow health minister Chris Bowen says federal Cabinet should self-isolate or explain why they are not, afte… 2 minutes ago

levellerlive

levellerlive📰 Help me here @NHS guidelines say: If I think I’ve been in contact with someone who has #coronavirus I should self… https://t.co/c6qtBklVsT 5 minutes ago

MustafaKamalVC

Mustafa Kamal Yes, COVID-19 is a pandemic. Individuals should take reasonable precautions (i.e. self-isolate) to protect themselv… https://t.co/xD9AWbc13x 6 minutes ago

zeroxcliche

Anarco Soma this should have been us sometime ago - we could have #shutThisDown not flatten the curve - escaped the first wave https://t.co/zlD4nDLvoz 7 minutes ago

smsportsguy

Tweeter of excellence @vivek_murthy If you’re sick and tested negative for the flu, you should assume you’ve got #coronavirus and self i… https://t.co/EEILlmnNxb 12 minutes ago

One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.