New York declares state of emergency amid coronavirus outbreak

CBS News Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
There are 76 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York State, including 11 in New York City.
News video: Coronavirus: Kerala issues stern warning to individuals not disclosing travel history | Oneindia

Coronavirus: Kerala issues stern warning to individuals not disclosing travel history | Oneindia 03:21

 KERALA ISSUES STERN WARNING TO INDIVIDUALS NOT DISCLOSING TRAVEL HISTORY AS FIVE OF A FAMILY IN KERALA HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS, TAKING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF INFECTED PEOPLE IN THE COUNTRY TO 39. SEVEN PEOPLE DIED AFTER A HOTEL BEING USED AS A CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE CENTER COLLAPSED...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Connecticut Confirms First Case Of Infection [Video]Coronavirus Update: Connecticut Confirms First Case Of Infection

Connecticut officials announced Sunday the first confirmed coronavirus case, a 40- to 50-year-old patient from Wilton, Conn., now being treated at Danbury Hospital. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:41Published

Coronavirus Update: New Hampshire Health Officials On Latest Cases In State [Video]Coronavirus Update: New Hampshire Health Officials On Latest Cases In State

New Hampshire health officials address two new presumptive positive cases of coronavirus, bringing the total cases in the state to four.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 15:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus in US: New York declares state of emergency


Indian Express

Italy Locks Down Northern Region, and U.S. Coronavirus Cases Pass 400

Italy announced a plan to restrict the movement of a fourth of its population. New York declared a state of emergency. Here’s the latest.
NYTimes.com

mave1353

Mary Dawson RT @thehill: Officials have reported 76 cases of coronavirus in New York, including 10 people who are currently hospitalized, Governor Cuom… 18 seconds ago

IbrahimAbaann

ابراهيم عبان RT @FinancialTimes: New York declares state of emergency due to coronavirus https://t.co/munfHh6XgA 1 minute ago

panicdragon8779

John Brunton RT @MrsWubbleyou: New York declares a state of emergency, N. Italy goes into lockdown, UK residents stockpile toilet rolls. I still don’t g… 1 minute ago

justadad21

Just~a~Dad 🇺🇸✝️🇮🇱⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @BreitbartNews: As Coronavirus Cases Rise, New York State Declares Emergency https://t.co/IMBEQfCD4a 4 minutes ago

isandeeppandey

Sandeep Pandey RT @moneycontrolcom: A US cruise ship hit by coronavirus was given permission late Saturday to dock, while New York announced a state of em… 5 minutes ago

HDowning113

The Honorable Harry RT @wopper42: "Coronavirus: New York declares a state of emergency as US death toll rises" #Coronavirus https://t.co/P04drW9FMT "Venice, M… 5 minutes ago

WaYs2rOcK

WaYs2rOcK New York governor declares coronavirus state of emergency https://t.co/wtRdCCFtEh 6 minutes ago

moneycontrolcom

moneycontrol A US cruise ship hit by coronavirus was given permission late Saturday to dock, while New York announced a state of… https://t.co/Hg5dAswVrR 7 minutes ago

