Surgeon General Says US In 'Mitigation' Phase Of Coronavirus Fight

Newsmax Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Sunday said the nation is in a "mitigation" phase in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.In an interview on CNN's "State of the Union," Adams urged "facts over fear."...
News video: U.S. Surgeon General Says About 75,000 Coronavirus Test Kits Available

U.S. Surgeon General Says About 75,000 Coronavirus Test Kits Available 00:54

 Surgeon General Jerome Adams says more testing kits for the coronavirus outbreak will become available.

U.S. Surgeon General Says Coronavirus Will Be ‘Solved at Community Level’ [Video]

U.S. Surgeon General Says Coronavirus Will Be ‘Solved at Community Level’

U.S. Surgeon General Says Coronavirus Will Be ‘Solved at Community Level’

Surgeon General advises hospitals to cancel elective surgeries [Video]

Surgeon General advises hospitals to cancel elective surgeries

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Saturday urged a widespread halt of hospital elective procedures. The warning from the nation's top doctor comes amid mounting concern over hospitals' inability to..

U.S. Surgeon General Says About 75,000 Coronavirus Test Kits Available

U.S. Surgeon General Says About 75,000 Coronavirus Test Kits AvailableWatch VideoThe U.S. Surgeon General says the number of coronavirus testing kits available to the public is increasing, following reports of a testing kit...
Newsy

Surgeon General: Virus Will Get Worse Before it Gets Better

The nation is shifting from containing the spread of coronavirus to a posture of mitigation, during which it is trying to help people understand community spread...
Newsmax

SOimLikeWord

actually USE the soap youre hoarding🙃 RT @tamisawyer: According to @Surgeon_General says our numbers on Friday were the same as Italy was two weeks ago. We are in a mitigation p… 22 hours ago

tamisawyer

Tami Sawyer 🟩 According to @Surgeon_General says our numbers on Friday were the same as Italy was two weeks ago. We are in a miti… https://t.co/mcfFjmUhCO 1 day ago

z1y2x3

*z1y2x3 RT @charlesornstein: .@Surgeon_General says almost all people will recover--98, 99% of people. We must lean in to protecting the must vulne… 2 days ago

