Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Leaked medical conference documents reveal US hospitals preparing for 96 million coronavirus infections and 480,000 deaths

Leaked medical conference documents reveal US hospitals preparing for 96 million coronavirus infections and 480,000 deaths

NaturalNews.com Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
(Natural News) Leaked documents from a lecturer at the American Hospital Association (AHA) conference in February reveal that US hospitals are preparing for: – 96 million coronavirus infections – 4.8 million hospitalizations – 480,000 deaths in the USA This is now reported by both the UK Daily Mail as well as Business Insider. As the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Thai locals taught how to produce face masks during coronavirus crisis

Thai locals taught how to produce face masks during coronavirus crisis 04:50

 Thai locals take part in a workshop learning how to make protective face masks from cloth as the country battles a shortage during the coronavirus crisis. The country's government rolled out the classes nationwide, teaching residents how then can sew face mask from cloth to help protect themselves...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Leaked Coronavirus Plan Reveals Northern Italy Quarantine of 16 Million People [Video]Leaked Coronavirus Plan Reveals Northern Italy Quarantine of 16 Million People

Leaked Coronavirus Plan Reveals Northern Italy Quarantine of 16 Million People The region of Lombardy, including its capital Milan, and 14 other provinces will be on lockdown until April 3. Daily..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:09Published

Wuhan suspends 11 makeshift hospitals as number of coronavirus patients continuously drops [Video]Wuhan suspends 11 makeshift hospitals as number of coronavirus patients continuously drops

11 makeshift hospitals have been suspended in Wuhan on Sunday (March 8) as the number of coronavirus patients continuously dropped in China. In the video, shot at a makeshift hospital in Hanyang..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How U.S. health officials and hospitals are handling the COVID-19 coronavirus

CBS News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jonathan LaPook talks with medical staff at The Johns Hopkins Hospital about how they're preparing for coronavirus, and...
CBS News Also reported by •NaturalNews.comReuters India

Co-Diagnostics CEO to speak on Coronavirus tests at San Francisco medical conference this week

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) has accepted an invitation to give a presentation on its coronavirus detection test at the 27th Annual Molecular Medicine...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •IndiaTimesReuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Andreatoke

Andrea the Canadian Patriot Hey Americans⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/SCSsJ42Xmx 16 minutes ago

michelle1129591

Michelle Barnett RT @JeffLee2020: Leaked medical conference documents reveal US hospitals preparing for 96 million coronavirus infections and 480,000 deaths… 42 minutes ago

tamallen8

Ted Mallen Leaked medical conference documents reveal US hospitals preparing for 96 million coronavirus infections and 480,000… https://t.co/oKiHpRJqYM 53 minutes ago

JeffLee2020

Jeff Lee Leaked medical conference documents reveal US hospitals preparing for 96 million coronavirus infections and 480,000… https://t.co/tx1w1Ffwi2 57 minutes ago

NutritionMagUsa

Nutrition Mag USA Nutrition> Leaked medical conference documents reveal US hosp -> https://t.co/XSirOMHv8s #nutrition https://t.co/Q8LaMHDeyi 1 hour ago

PeepsLoving

CULT45 WOMP WOMP NANA⭐️⭐️⭐️ Leaked medical conference documents reveal US hospitals preparing for 96 million coronavirus infections and 480,000… https://t.co/DUtP1JBJf6 3 hours ago

NationalFlicka

NationalistFlicka Leaked medical conference documents reveal US hospitals preparing for 96 million #coronavirus infections and 480,00… https://t.co/SpOyja7aYN 3 hours ago

CanUsa89295312

MCGA-NaturalNews 🇨🇦🇺🇸🇮🇱 RT @TheRealGDAntiC1: 96 million infections? That's worse than Stormy Daniels.👹 Leaked medical conference documents reveal US hospitals pr… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.