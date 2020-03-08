Global  

Federal government prepares to introduce nationwide conversion therapy ban

CBC.ca Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The Trudeau government is set to introduce legislation Monday amending the Criminal Code to ban conversion therapy, a controversial practice that aims to change the sexual orientation, gender identity or expression of LGBTQ people.
