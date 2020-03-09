Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Azar: Virus Testing Available to Public Health Officials

Azar: Virus Testing Available to Public Health Officials

Newsmax Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus testing is "fully available" to the nation's healthcare providers after a million tests were shipped over the weekend, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Monday. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published < > Embed
News video: COVID-19 testing: When and how to get tested in the Tri-State

COVID-19 testing: When and how to get tested in the Tri-State 03:16

 Local health officials say you have a few options in the Tri-State if you think you may have coronavirus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

New Coronavirus Test Is Approved by FDA [Video]

New Coronavirus Test Is Approved by FDA

New Coronavirus Test Is Approved by FDA The new test is ten times faster than previous tests. In order to approve the new procedure, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted “emergency use..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published
More COVID-19 tests will be available starting this week [Video]

More COVID-19 tests will be available starting this week

Health officials say private labs have tests available for their clients, including Banner Health facilities

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:12Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Virus testing lag is a 'failing,' US health official says

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. lag in coronavirus testing is “a failing,” a top federal health official said Thursday, and public health experts say they still...
SeattlePI.com

Seattle area official outlines potential next steps in coronavirus response, including cancellation of events

Seattle area public-health officials are “at the ready” to start ordering involuntary isolation and quarantines and could move soon to cancel major public...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tfwn93

Troy Niehaus 😷 @Thatbeaktho @JediKeri @tubawidow @ReeseRogers1 @DanCrenshawTX Let’s count the ways Azar has failed us 1) The US ha… https://t.co/v5tSydD0Ke 1 day ago

Carolws63

C @RepLeeZeldin Xenophobia won't slow the virus. Widespread testing, STILL not available weeks after this threat was… https://t.co/hDcxNbpu9c 1 day ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "#WorldNews Story: Azar: Virus Testing Available to Public #Health Officials #News": https://t.co/Li2cd2ChzC 5 days ago

suttonklwc

William Sutton Azar: Virus Testing Available to Public Health Officials Why are liberal leftist news media and a Democrat lying ab… https://t.co/xFQteKEHjb 5 days ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom Azar: Virus Testing Available to Public Health Officials https://t.co/tUXxdhu3LD 5 days ago

GeorgeMentz

George Mentz JD MBA New York Gazette ™ Azar: Virus Testing Available to Public Health Officials: https://t.co/NsqCMOgcOr - Coronavirus… https://t.co/oRMteg2X7t 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.