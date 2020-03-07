Global  

Coronavirus: UK to remain in 'containment' phase of response

BBC News Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Measures such as school closures will not yet be introduced, as the UK's fourth virus death is confirmed.
News video: Matt Hancock confirms fourth UK Covid-19 death

Matt Hancock confirms fourth UK Covid-19 death 01:30

 Medical experts and the Government are still attempting to contain the spread of coronavirus as the number of cases in the UK rose to more than 300 and the death toll reached four. As of 9am on Monday, 319 people have tested positive for Covid-19, up from 273 at the same point on Sunday, the...

PM: UK preparing to move to coronavirus ‘delay phase’ [Video]PM: UK preparing to move to coronavirus ‘delay phase’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the UK is still in the “contain” phase of the coronavirus outbreak, but "extensive preparations" are being made for a move to the “delay phase” as..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:21Published

Arlene Foster: UK still in containment phase [Video]Arlene Foster: UK still in containment phase

Speaking after attending the government's Cobra meeting, Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster confirmed that the UK remains in the containment phase and said that people should continue to..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:26Published


Coronavirus: UK still 'in containment phase' of virus response

A health chief says measures to slow the spread must be proportionate and warns against panic-buying.
BBC News

CytoDyn files with the FDA to study leronlimab as a treatment for coronavirus respiratory symptoms

CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY) has submitted an investigational new drug application with the US Food and Drug Administration to launch a Phase 2 trial of its...
Proactive Investors

