Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Schools, businesses in part of New Rochelle, New York to close for two weeks to stem coronavirus spread

Schools, businesses in part of New Rochelle, New York to close for two weeks to stem coronavirus spread

Reuters Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday that all schools and businesses in a part of New Rochelle considered a hot zone for coronavirus transmission will close for two weeks beginning on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Cuomo Announces 1-Mile 'Containment Area' In New Rochelle, Closes Large Gathering Places There For 2 Weeks

Cuomo Announces 1-Mile 'Containment Area' In New Rochelle, Closes Large Gathering Places There For 2 Weeks 30:17

 Recognizing that New Rochelle has been particularly hard hit and problematic in terms of the spread of the virus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that officials are implementing a one mile radius "containment area" there.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Living Large: 2 Luxury Apartment Available At The Pierre [Video]Living Large: 2 Luxury Apartment Available At The Pierre

A pair of apartments represent the ultimate in luxury on their own, and together offer potential for truly palatial living. CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge takes the tour for this week's Living..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:32Published

New York Weather: Cloudy With Chance Of Showers [Video]New York Weather: Cloudy With Chance Of Showers

CBSN New York's Vanessa Murdock has the latest weather forecast.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Schools, public facilities in part of New Rochelle, New York to close for two weeks to stem coronavirus spread

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday that schools and "major gathering places" in a part of New Rochelle considered a hot zone for coronavirus...
Reuters

Coronavirus: La Liga matches & Barca Champions League game behind closed doors

Matches in Spain's top two divisions will be played behind closed doors for at least the next two weeks because of coronavirus concerns.
BBC Sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BoThornton1980

Bo Thornton RT @2runtherace: Schools, businesses in part of New Rochelle, New York to close for 2 weeks to stem coronavirus spread!! https://t.co/3L6kg… 9 seconds ago

YudhvirJaswal

Yudhvir Jaswal RT @NTV_Houston: Schools and some businesses in a part of New Rochelle, a suburb of New York City, will be closed for two weeks in an effor… 3 minutes ago

ecdlcsoft

🌎ECDLC🌍SOFT🌏 🚨🔴🚑🚨 #COVID19 #Coronavirus #EPIDEMIA #UPDATE | In New Rochelle: Schools, businesses shuttered and National Guard de… https://t.co/S0zxfkLR11 9 minutes ago

RJohnSnyder1

R John Snyder Coronavirus in New Rochelle: Schools, businesses shuttered and National Guard deployed amid spiraling outbreak… https://t.co/S5po3EddK6 19 minutes ago

AlexSchmolling2

Alex Schmollinger Coronavirus in New Rochelle: Schools, businesses shuttered and National Guard deployed amid spiraling outbreak… https://t.co/BQl20JZ5Qw 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.