BREAKING: State of Washington about to go under medical martial law to stop the virus from infecting 64,000 by May, warns Gov. Inslee
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () (Natural News) Just as we’ve modeled and predicted, medical martial law is now beginning to be implemented across America to contain the spread of the coronavirus. As of this writing, there are now 804 confirmed infections across America, and the number is rising by over 100 per day (which we also warned about two weeks...
Washington State is considering mandatory measures to protect public health in the wake of the coronavirus crisis there. According to Reuters, Gov. Jay Inslee said Sunday that it may be necessary to curb social gatherings. We certainly are contemplating requirements for what we call social...