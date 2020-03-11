France's coronavirus death toll close to 50, new restrictions imposed
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () France's coronavirus death toll rose by almost 50% to 48, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday, adding new restrictions would be implemented to try and contain the outbreak.
Ten more patients have died in England after testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the coronavirus death toll to 21 in the UK. The 10 patients were being cared for in Buckinghamshire, Sandwell & West Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Leicester, Barts, London, north Middlesex and Chester.
As hospitals in New York and worldwide scramble for enough beds and respirators for coronavirus patients, Gov. Andrew Cuomo tightens restrictions even more but stops short of a shelter-in-place order;..