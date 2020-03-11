Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > France's coronavirus death toll close to 50, new restrictions imposed

France's coronavirus death toll close to 50, new restrictions imposed

Reuters Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
France's coronavirus death toll rose by almost 50% to 48, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday, adding new restrictions would be implemented to try and contain the outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus death toll in UK increases from 11 to 21 in a day

Coronavirus death toll in UK increases from 11 to 21 in a day 00:24

 Ten more patients have died in England after testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the coronavirus death toll to 21 in the UK. The 10 patients were being cared for in Buckinghamshire, Sandwell & West Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Leicester, Barts, London, north Middlesex and Chester.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Georgia COVID-19 death toll at 3 [Video]

Georgia COVID-19 death toll at 3

Officials at a southwest Georgia hospital say two more people have died from coronavirus infections, bringing the statewide death toll to three.

Credit: WMGTPublished
Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tightens Workplace Restrictions, Announces Federal Help [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tightens Workplace Restrictions, Announces Federal Help

As hospitals in New York and worldwide scramble for enough beds and respirators for coronavirus patients, Gov. Andrew Cuomo tightens restrictions even more but stops short of a shelter-in-place order;..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:46Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Italian Coronavirus Death Toll Jumps As Officials Tighten Restrictions

Italian Coronavirus Death Toll Jumps As Officials Tighten RestrictionsWatch VideoThe death toll in Italy from the coronavirus continues to rise as officials scramble to contain the outbreak. Italy's Civil Protection Agency said...
Newsy Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaSBSThe AgeIndependentEurasia ReviewUSATODAY.com

Coronavirus: Death toll in Iran from coronavirus reaches 429

Health Ministry says 1,075 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 identified, 75 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours
Hindu Also reported by •Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MUltra64

MKUltra64 (Flatten the Curve) RT @WSJ: France’s 15-day lockdown took effect as many governments across Europe pledged immediate aid for businesses and employees hit by t… 11 seconds ago

CarolBraziel7

Carol Braziel RT @ABC: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: https://t.co/D6dcJJ5Tub — Iranian death toll climbs to 988. — France goes into lockdown. — Russia mobilizes t… 3 minutes ago

naviinkhaan

Naviinkhaan RT @trtworld: As Iran's death toll climbs to 988, the latest on coronavirus: - Tehran confirms 16,169 cases with addition of 1,178 - Spai… 6 minutes ago

HAAwan9

Hasrat Abbas Awan (Hassy) RT @AJEnglish: @WHO • Iran's #coronavirus death toll climbs to 988 • Spain's death toll rises to 491 • Malaysia records its first death • B… 7 minutes ago

LawrenceConnol2

Lawrence Connolly RT @ThisWeekABC: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: https://t.co/rh9RfVHSKC — Iranian death toll climbs to 988. — France goes into lockdown. — Russia mob… 9 minutes ago

trtworld

TRT World As Iran's death toll climbs to 988, the latest on coronavirus: - Tehran confirms 16,169 cases with addition of 1,1… https://t.co/gvuaCw1KPs 9 minutes ago

januszcwikla

JanuszMarekĆwikła RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: France to enforce lockdown over coronavirus, as 21 new deaths reported, raising death toll to 148. 11 minutes ago

Major1Crystal

Crystal Major RT @ABCPolitics: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: https://t.co/QExczxQ1uy — Iranian death toll climbs to 988. — France goes into lockdown. — Russia mob… 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.