Virus testing lag is a 'failing,' US health official says

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. lag in coronavirus testing is “a failing,” a top federal health official said Thursday, and public health experts say they still don't have a good understanding of how widely the new virus has spread.

The effort initially was hobbled by delays in getting testing kits out to public health labs, but the stumbles have continued, leading scientists to conclude that the virus has already spread far wider than government officials are reporting.

U.S. health officials, for example, promised nearly a month ago to tap into a national network of labs that monitor for flu. That system still isn't up and running.

On Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health agreed that the U.S. needs to improve how it’s testing.

“The system is not really geared to what we need right now,” he said. “That is a failing. It is a failing, let’s admit it.”

Large-scale testing is a critical part of tracking the spread of infectious diseases and allocating resources for treatment. The lack of comprehensive figures means U.S. health providers could quickly be overwhelmed by undetected cases.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was reporting about 1,260 U.S. illnesses — a number that trailed independent researchers, who are adding reports from individual states more quickly.

But some experts believe any number based on test results of individual patients is a dramatic undercount. Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles this week estimated that the true count of infections was close to 9,000 — about two weeks ago.

“I expect there are more infected individuals now,” said one of the researchers, Dr. Jonathan Braun. “This means that the level of disease in the US is much greater...
