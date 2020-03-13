Major cities scramble to sanitize mass transit used by millions of Americans

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

As concern over the coronavirus outbreak grows, the hard-hit travel industry, including airlines as well as mass transit, is going to great lengths to ensure sanitized conditions in a bid to ease public fears as more and more people choose to avoid travel. New York's Metro-North train ridership is down 48% while in Washington, D.C., there were nearly 100,000 fewer people on the Metro than one week ago. Kris Van Cleave speaks to transit officials about the measures they are taking to keep riders safe. 👓 View full article

