Europe has now become the epicenter of a coronavirus pandemic that has claimed 5,000 lives around the world, "a tragic milestone", the World Health Organization said on Friday.



Recent related videos from verified sources 'Europe is now the epicenter': WHO World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says that the coronavirus pandemic is now doing the most damage in Europe, and that any country that thinks this "won't.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:40Published 2 hours ago The Latest Headlines as Country Grapples With Coronavirus Pandemic Cheddar's senior editor Carlo Versano breaks down the latest on the coronavirus pandemic. First starting in Europe: Spain just ordered the country's first lockdown in the region of Catalonia as the.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 02:46Published 15 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Europe is epicenter of coronavirus pandemic: WHO Europe has now become the epicenter of a coronavirus pandemic that has claimed 5,000 lives around the world, "a tragic milestone", the World Health Organization...

Reuters India 13 hours ago



Europe is epicentre of coronavirus pandemic - WHO Europe has now become the epicentre of a coronavirus pandemic that has claimed 5,000 lives around the world, "a tragic milestone", the World Health Organization...

Reuters India 5 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this