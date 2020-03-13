Global  

Trump declares national emergency to combat coronavirus

CBS News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
President Trump declared a national emergency on Friday over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Mr. Trump also expressed for the first time a willingness to be tested. Wejiia Jiang reports.
 President Donald Trump declares a national emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

US president Donald Trump said he is likely to be tested for the coronavirus "fairly soon," as questions swirl about why the president, his top aides and his family aren't doing more to protect..

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus, opening the door to providing what he said was about $50 billion in federal aid to fight the..

U.S. President Donald Trump will declare a national emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus on Friday, opening the door to more federal aid to combat a...
Countries are struggling to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Quarantines, school closures and travel restrictions are all on the agenda as world leaders discuss...
